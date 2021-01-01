From williston forge
Modern Designer Dining Table With Metal Legs In Distressed Black
This is a wonderful dining table for any occasions such as family, friends gathering or drink party. The design of our dining table will bring the modern and designer look to your home and will match perfectly with any decor themes. Rectangular wooden table top with uniquely designed cross-braced metal frames, it’s truly an eye catching piece of furniture. Also, it’s outfitted with soft rubber leg caps that will protect your floors from scratching, and will provide a noise-free environment when moving it around. Constructed with a designer-piece appearance, this dining table has a timeless look that can easily blend into any environment and add a unique modern flow to your home. ** Table Only. Chairs are not included. Sturdy & Durable - Created for longer lifespan, this dining table is built from high quality metal with distressed black finish and solid bamboo wood top. Modern & Unique Style - The design of this deluxe dining table will bring the modern and unique look to your home, and will match perfectly with any decor themes of your home. Versatility - Perfect for many indoor areas such as Kersam, patio, family room, living room, entertainment room, den, cafe, bar, pool area and so on. Easy Assembly - Assembly in no time with our step by step instructions for an easy and quick assembly. Overall Dimensions - 59”(L) × 36”(W) ×30”(H) Product Weight: 51.7 lbs Weight Capacity - 260 lbs