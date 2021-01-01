Add an extra layer of dimension, style, and personality to your home, with the addition of an area rug to your space. Affordable and refined, this finely crafted area rug span a wide array of sizes, shapes, color schemes, and designs. Crafted from 100% polyester, it features a 0.4-inch pile height that encourages comfort underfoot while remaining easy to clean with regular vacuuming. These printed designs provide a textured effect by portraying every single individual knot on a soft polyester base, giving you a timeless and classic look. Subrtex Modern Design Woven Soft Indoor Area Rug for Bedrooms, Living Rooms, Dining Rooms (4' 6', Blue) Polyester | SBTDT001-BL03