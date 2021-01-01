Modern Crush II by NW Art - Color: Multicolor (Modern Crush II-7)

Advertisement
Modern Crush II by NW is peculiarly captivating in its imperfections. It features a mesmerizing image of abstract shapes in vibrant colors created through the use of pigment-based archival inks, and is even digitally signed by the artist, Jodi Fuchs. Complete with 100% cotton rag paper and a wired Italian wood frame, this giclÃ©e print is a must-have for any fine-art admirer. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Multicolor.