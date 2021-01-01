Modern Contemporary 3 Light Linear Pendant Lighting For Kitchen Island Dining Room

That eye-catching linear pendant lighting will bring a touch of a modern industrial look to any space. Featuring a three lights design, this island pendant light is crafted from long-lasting metal with a solid black finish. And the black-tone hardware offers that linear pendant lighting a hand-made look and creates a bold contrasting effect to any normal and dull interior decor. When working with the 60W E26 light bulbs, direct light is diffused from the three dome-shade covers, Sufficient lighting is provided to the kitchen activities by this eye-catching island pendant light. With an adjustable hanging pole and a round canopy, that amazing linear pendant lighting works well in space with different ceiling height. And compatible with the sloped ceiling makes this linear pendant lighting more versatile.