Modern Console Table Sofa Table For Living Room With 2 Drawers And 1 Shelf

If you want to bring the retro atmosphere to your living area, this classic simple style console table is the best choice! The multifunctional design is to meet your variety of needs. Crafted with solid pine wood and high-quality MDF, it comes complete with two drawers and one shelf to hold your daily necessities and keep them away from your eyes. The simple metal handles of drawers add more vintage atmosphere. This table is suitable for living room, bed room, stairs area, and next to sofa. Color: Blue