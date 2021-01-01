From kupet
kupet 45'' Modern Console Table Sofa Sideboard for Living Room Entryway with 7 Storage Drawers, 1 Cabinet and 1 Shelf, Light Blue
[High Storage Capacity] – With built in shelving ranging from the front double doors to the 7 accent drawers, users will have plenty of space to store their belongings and avoid letting clutter accumulate on the console table. [Modern Vintage Design] – Aspects of both modern and vintage come together to create this unique piece, featuring farmhouse inspired wood frame detailing on the outer drawers with contrast from the iron handles for heightened appeal. [Manufactured for Quality] – Thick slabs of Pine and MDF wood are expertly crafted for a quality build with solid base legs. Features a veneer reinforced upper surface to prevent wear after prolonged usage. [Eye-catching Versatility] – Crafted for versatility, this piece can enhance a variety of spaces and surrounding decors acting as the perfect piece to bring life into any area of your home that needs it most. Great for entry hallways, dining rooms, bedrooms and more. [Easy Assembly] – Manufactured for easy assembly, a single person can quickly put this console table with the straight forward step by step instructions with tools included. Large cabinet weight capacity: 110 lbs, table surface weight capacity: 150lbs, Accent drawer weight capacity: 17lbs.