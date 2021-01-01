Modern Coffee Table With Adjustable Floating Shelf Big Storage Sofa Table

Product selling point: Lifting design: When sitting on the sofa, one side of the coffee table can be easily lifted and moved forward to create a small work area. Both sides of the coffee table can be raised at the same time, which can be used by two people for work or study at the same time. The high-quality metal mechanism allows the table top to be raised and lowered easily without making noise. Storage cabinet: The hidden storage compartment at the bottom of the top can store your laptop, chess, remote control, game controller, etc., and the small lattice storage in the middle can store you often need to drink tea or coffee, etc. Your storage is on the top, making them easy to carry and dust-free. Two large open-bottom shelves without baffles can hold blankets, books, snacks and knick-knacks. Sturdy table structure: This lifting coffee table is made of 1.6cm (0.63 inch) thick particleboard, heavy metal structure and solid wood legs. Sturdy structure and selected materials, as long as it is assembled correctly, the coffee table will not shake or tip over. The black finish maintains a low-key and elegant luxury style, with a small color-blocking design in the middle, which can make this product more perfectly integrated into your other furniture.Description: Material: Material: 1.6cm/0.63 inch particle board, iron, solid wood. The total size of the product: 47.2"x 19.68"x 15.74" (length x width x height) The total weight of the product: 440 lbs. Table top lifting capacity: 55 lbs. Product weight: 70.4 lbsNote: This product needs to be installed manually, please follow the installation instructions provided by us to install it. Due to the manual measurement of the size of the product, there will be an error of 1-2cm. Due to the light of the photo and the resolution of the computer, there will be a slight chromatic aberration in the color, please don't mind.Packing: 1 × Coffee table 1 × English installation manual 1×installation kit