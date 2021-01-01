From bloomsbury market
Modern Coffee Table Cocktail Table, Glass Table Top, MDF W/Marble Paper Middle Shelf, Powder Coat Finish Metal Legs(52"Lx32"Wx20.3"H)
This square coffee table deserves a toast for incorporating so many elements so seamlessly. It is designed to add some rustic charm with an industrial touch to your home, its details lend the charm of a well-loved antique. A mixed material aesthetic combines textured black powder-coated metal framing, bent corner accents with a weathered pine finish. Tabletop crafted of MDF wood with 100% birch veneer to ensure a long life free of defects, and it merge the powder coat finish metal edge no need to worry about cracking, more natural, healthy and eco-friendly. Powder coat metalis scratch resistant and provides super load-bearing. The bottom panel also made by MDF wood with 100% birch veneer and the powder coat finish metal legs ensure the quality and stablity of massive structure. Make this multi-functional coffee table your at-home, country-inspired retreat, any day of the week.Specifications:Product Name: Cocktail tableMaterial: MDF W/BIRCH VENEER+METAL LEG+CLEAR TEMPLETED GLASS+MDF W/MARBLE PAPER.Dimension: 52"L x 32"W x 20.3"HPackage Dimension: 54.8”L x 34.5”W x 7.2”HOverall Weight: 39KGPackage Weight: 42.5KGTop Panel Thickness: 64mmMiddle Panel Thickness: 38mmBottom Panel Thickness: 58mmColor: Dark BrownAssembly Required: 15minPackage Number: 1