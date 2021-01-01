From rosdorf park
Modern Akili Swivel Accent Chair Barrel Chair For Hotel Living Room / Modern Leisure Chair Silver Grey
Advertisement
Modern Akili swivel accent chair barrel chair for hotel living room / Modern leisure chair BeigePoduct Dimension:42.9"*41.3"*25.6"Packing Size : 43.7"*42.1"*25.9"N.W: 28KGSG.W:33KGSStyle: Modern leisure swivel Finish: Velvet& BeigeThe max weight capacity: 300PoundMaterials:Metal, Upholstered (Seat), Casters, PlyWoodComfortable And Durable: Ergonomic curved back and a soft padded seat provides more comfort for you or your guests when enjoying meals Upscale Materials: Linenfabric, soft to the touch, durable, flexible, not wrinkled, Metal legs no fading, no rust, firm, effective protection of the floor Widely usage: Suitable for every environment, perfect for living room, bedroom, office, reception area, dorm, also can as vanity chair Durable base and casters: The chair adopts a stable star base and equipped it with 5pcs 360-degree swivel wheels, fast movement and maintain a fast working rhythm. This chair can carry about 300 pounds Fabric: Orange Velvet