Easyfashion Modern Adjustable Armless Faux Leather Swivel Office Chair, Black
Easyfashion Modern Adjustable Armless Faux Leather Swivel Office Chair:Material: Faux Leather + Composite Board + Foam + Chrome finish IronOverall Dimension: 48.5 x 48.5 x (78.5-93) cm / 19 x 19 x (31-36.6)"(LxWxH)Adjustable Seat Height: 41.5-56.5cm / 16.3-22.2"SGS and BIFMA standard pneumatic gas mechanismSeat Size: 43 x 45.5 x 5.4 cm / 16.9 x 17.9 x 2.1"(LxWxThickness)Back Size: 37.5 x 45.5 cm / 14.8 x 17.9"(LxW)Max. Weight Capacity: 120 kg / 265 lbN.W.: 6.5 kg / 14.2 lbG.W.: 7.9 kg / 17.3 lbPackage Size: 61 x 28 x 48 cm / 24 x 11 x 18.9"(LxWxH)Package included: 1 x Low Back Armless Chair and 1 x InstructionEasy to assemble: all necessary parts and instructions are included