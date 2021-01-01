Manor Park Modern 60 in x 36.25 in x 31 in Dining Table, Grey

Complement your city style with the Manor Park Modern Solid Wood Plank Dining Table. The black-painted wood panels underneath the tabletop create an urban feel for any kitchen. Gather friends or family around the rectangle tabletop accented by square tapered legs for dinner or game nights. The solid pine wood is responsibly harvested from renewable forests, so you can feel good about this sustainable purchase. Pull up your favorite dining chairs to make the look all your own. Choose from two stunning finishes to match your dining area. The versatile frame elevates any style of home, from industrial to boho. This dining table comfortably seats four people.