LITTON LANE Modern 30 in. x 30 in. Round Silver Metal Floating Wall Clock

Simple yet refined, this extra-large, round, gold metal clock is constructed from aluminum that forms the frame and crossbars in the center, sans a face plate. The monochrome silver works with any color palette and the open face picks up the hue or pattern of your wall. The simplicity and clean lines bring a modern wall art element while serving as a functional wall clock that runs on a single AA battery (not included). Easy and ready to hang by the keyhole hardware in the back, this wall clock makes a perfect finishing touch in any room of the house or your office.