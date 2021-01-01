From homooi
Homooi Modern 39.3 in MDF Portable Gaming Desk, Black/Red
Advertisement
【Sofisticated made & sturdy】Constructed with 15mm MDF desktop and stable Z-shape style square metal tube makes the desk tylish,beautiful,strong and durable. 【Ergonomic surface】Elaborate desktop design, ergonomic modeling for the convenience of the player's various operations, maximizes gaming style. 【Multifunctional】It's a multi-functional desk. Perfect as a computer desk,office desk,gaming table,study table in your office or home. 【Intimate Design】Equipped with hutch and multiple storage holder compartments for controllers, headphones, speakers and drink cup. 【Easy Installation】Easy to setup with the instructions included.Finished dimensions is 39.3 "(L)*23.6 "(W)*37.3"(H).Weight capacity: 66IBS/44LBS.