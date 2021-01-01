From manor park
Manor Park Modern 3 Drawer Writing Desk, Reclaimed Barnwood
Advertisement
Incorporate the Manor Park Modern 3 Drawer Writing Desk for functionality and trendy design because of its organizational potential and sleek silhouette. Three drawers with attractive cutout handles and angled fronts offer storage for office supplies or electronic accessories and a modern style that elevates any home office. Five cord management slits hide at the back of the desk to offer an easy charging station while you study for the big test or create prints for your growing business. Made from warp-resistant MDF, durable laminate, and powder-coated steel, this computer desk is built for long-lasting use you can rely on.