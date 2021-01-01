From ritesune inc
RITESUNE INC Modern 18 in. Gold Square Marble Top End Side Table with Pocket
Why choose our side table? Still looking for a place to put your snacks and coffee within your easy reach when you are sitting on your sofa just enjoying movies? Wanna something unique to refresh your space and let your home shine in a whole new look? This End Table which embodies modern design, functionality and durability must be a perfect choice. * The gold iron frame and vintage-finish marble tabletop make this end table a rustic and elegant piece which will suits any room decor. * C-shaped table is a smart solution for small spaces, which works great as a sofa table, end/side table, coffee table, snack table or laptop table. Functional side pocket keeps your newspapers, magazines and books organized and gives a neat look. * Sturdy square iron tubes ensure this end table can support up to 66 lbs. Specifications: -. Material: marble & iron - Product Size: 18"L x 18"W x 23.2"H - Max. Load Capacity: 66 lb Notes: - Avoid exposure to direct sunlight and damp areas. - Keep the product away from sharp objects.