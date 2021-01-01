From wac lighting
Model 808 Low Voltage Track Lighting by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (LHT-808L-BK)
With its versatile angling capability and unpretentious look, the Model 808 Low Voltage Track Lighting by WAC Lighting is a useful and subtly attractive tool that can aim light at difficult corners. The head features a rounded back to keep weight concentrated at the front, keeping the light from moving in unwanted ways due to gravity. A swivel yoke further simplifies the aiming process, allowing the light to be rotated horizontally up to 350 degrees, as well as 90 degrees vertically. The trim that surrounds the bulb is recessed, minimizing glare and keeping the light from shining with excessive harshness. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black