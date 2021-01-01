From superior
SUPERIOR Modal from Beechwood 300-Thread Count Solid Pillowcases, King, Black, 2-Piece Set
SOFT AND BREATHABLE: Modal from Beechwood is softer, breathable, and more durable than Cotton; 300-thread count is wrinkle-resistant and doesn’t pill; silk-like, smooth feel PERFECT COZY FIT: This 2-Piece King Size Pillowcase Set includes 2 pillowcases measuring 20" x 40" each; pair this lovely duo with Down Alternative Pillows for a bed so soft, you'll never want to leave TIMELESS STYLE: Available in multiple solid colors and sizes; this durable sheet set is soft and breathable for everyday use; add matching pillowcases or a duvet cover set, sold separately, for a finished look MACHINE WASHABLE & EFFORTLESS CARE: This luxurious sheet set is machine washable; please follow the care instructions on the label in order to minimize wrinkling and/or shrinking; remove bedding from the dryer promptly, press with a warm iron if necessary SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Our products are backed by loyal guest service; our designs match a variety of styles and make great gifts; perfect for bridal, house-warming, or any holiday; update any room in your home, dorm, or apartment in an instant