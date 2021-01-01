Add a touch of elegance to your space with this stunning moda capella black and white luxury throw pillow. The fabric of this trendy pillow is a blend of Polyester and Cotton.-Colors: Black, White-Fabric Origin: China. Pillows are Handmade in USA-Double Sided pillow-Invisible zipper enclosure for a tailored look-All seams are over-locked and stitched for a professional finish-Pattern placement may vary slightly-Pillow measurements are seam to seam from the inside-Pillows include -Made in USA- Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Polyfill Insert-Dry Clean recommended-Fabric Content: 90% Polyester 10% Cotton-Flammability: CAL 117-2013, NFPA 260, UFAC I Plutus Brands Moda Capella 18-in x 18-in Black, White 90% Polyester 10% Cotton Indoor Decorative Pillow | PBRA1383-1818-DP