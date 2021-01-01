Mod LED Pendant by Bover - Color: White (26631105013U)

Advertisement
Designer LÃ¡zaro Rosa-ViolÃ¡n synthesizes the radiant energy and organic form of a blooming cluster of flowers with the eye-catching Mod LED Pendant from Bover. A sense of order complements the evocative forms, realized by a slender stem, suspended via a short circular canopy. Diagonal segments move down and around the long tubing, giving the design a brilliant sense of movement. A globe polyethylene diffuser is encompassed by a composition of rounded, petal-inspired shapes. When turned on, radiant LEDs fan across the inner surfaces of the petals, creating a striking display of light and shadow. Founded in 1996, Bover is a modern lighting company based in Barcelona, Spain, with a U.S. subsidiary in Atlanta. Drawing upon Spanish culture, creativity and innovation, their designs have clean, smooth forms and are assembled by hand from locally-sourced materials. From the elegant and dramatic Siam Collection to outdoor offerings like the Fora Outdoor Wall Sconce with its casual, open-weave shade, their European lighting collection is graceful and timeless. Shape: Abstract. Color: White.