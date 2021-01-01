From oransi
Oransi mod jr Air Purifier, 12"x12"x22", Grey
ROOM AIR PURIFIER - Ideal for bedrooms, offices, and living areas. HEPA filter is ideal for asthma, dust remover, and smoke. Quality sleep and clean air makes a happier and healthier you! ROOM COVERAGE OF 878 SQ FT (2 air changes per hour) - HEPA filter efficiency: 99.97%+ (MERV 17). Buy with confidence - Oransi filters were rated #1 in the only comprehensive university study of air cleaners FRESHER AND CLEANER HOME - Say goodbye to your stuffy nose and say hello to a home that smells fresher and cleaner. Sleep peacefully with this quiet air purifier. No ionizer and no ozone SIMPLE TO USE - Just plug it in and breathe easier in your clean air haven. The mod has easy filter access and an intuitive user interface. Setup is as easy as unpacking and plugging in! PEACE OF MIND - Comes with 10 year warranty. Unlike other warranty programs, there's no requirement to purchase filter replacements to maintain the warranty