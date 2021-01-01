Modway MOD-6271-LGR Harlow King Performance Velvet Platform Bed Frame, Light Gray

Advertisement
KING SIZE BED - Elevate master bedroom or guest bedroom decor with this king size bed frame. Featuring wood legs with gold metal sleeves, this velvet bed frame is a classic glam deco update VELVET BED FRAME - Soft, stain-resistant performance velvet covers the frame of this minimalistic yet elegant upholstered bed. This low profile bed is a durable addition that supports up to 800 lbs. VERSATILE KING BED - Attach a headboard or utilize as a stand alone bed frame, this velvet bed accommodates almost any mattress type including memory foam, innerspring, latex, and hybrid mattresses SLATTED BED FRAME - Eliminating the need for a box spring, this king bed features a wood slat support system creating a mattress foundation that offers healthy air circulation and lasting support STURDY MATTRESS FOUNDATION - Built strong and durable, this platform bed is complete with a reinforced center beam and support legs for enhanced stability. Dimensions: 86.5"L x 79"W x 13"H