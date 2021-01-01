Mobius Tall Adjustable Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (134505-1101)

The Mobius Tall Adjustable Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge delivers in terms of an instantly eye-catching design and an optimum lighting performance. The namesake Mobius shades are weightless, flowing cones of light and shadow. The Mobius Tall Pendant is built from hand-forged wrought iron supports for durability with its canopy finish complimenting the support finish. Includes adjustable stem and round canopy that matches the Hand-forged Wrought Iron supports and is slope ceiling adaptable to 45 degrees. Direct wire only. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cone. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting