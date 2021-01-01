Mobius LED Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Metallics - Finish: Matte - (139845-1013)

The Mobius LED Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge features an intricately curved shade with the geometry of a Mobius Strip, which appears to defy physics, bringing a scientific attractiveness to a variety of contemporary locations. The shade is folded by hand out of Acrylic material, giving it a semi-translucent glow and an organic, ethereal presence. With an LED lamp integrated into the Acrylic surface, this piece provides unparalleled functionality presented in a totally unique aesthetic package. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Metallics. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting