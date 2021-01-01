Mobius Adjustable Pendant No. 18450 by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Antique - (184500-1007)

The Mobius Adjustable Pendant No. 18450 from Hubbardton Forge features stunning shades reminiscent of a flower head - lights, soft, dramatic. This pendant is featured in three variable lengths to direct illumination and align with interior hanging spaces. This pendant includes adjustable stem and round canopy, is slope ceiling adaptable to 45 degrees, direct wire only. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cone. Color: Gold. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting