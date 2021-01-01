From merrell
Merrell Moab Wedge
The rugged durability and support you love now in a stylish fashion, the Merrell Moab Wedge boots can have you looking good while still getting you through those touch hikes. M Select DRY technology seals out water while allowing moisture to escape. Hardy suede leather and mesh upper. Bellows tongue helps keep debris out. Lace-up closure. Protective rubber toe cap. Heel pull loop. Padded tongue and collar. Breathable mesh lining offers a great in-shoe feel. M Select FIT.ECO+ blended EVA footbed features zonal arch and heel support. EVA midsole provides stable comfort. Molded nylon arch shank adds support. Merrell air cushioning in the heel absorbs impacting shock and helps stabilize the foot. Vibram TC5+ outsole delivers high-performance durability, stability, and traction. 5 mm lug depth. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 13 oz Shaft: 6 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.