Dainolite MM221F-790 Maine Single Light 64" Tall Buffet Floor Lamp with Fabric Drum Shade White Lamps Floor Lamps

Dainolite MM221F-790 Maine Single Light 64" Tall Buffet Floor Lamp with Fabric Drum Shade FeaturesConstructed from metalFabric drum shade included(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredDesigned for commercial or residential useFixture is not capable of being dimmedOn / Off switchMade in CanadaUL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under Dainolite's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 64"Width: 22"Product Weight: 8 lbsCord Length: 72"Shade Height: 12"Shade Width: 22"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No White