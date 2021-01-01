Minka Lavery ML 333 1 Light 9.25" Width Wall Washer ADA Wall Sconce Alabaster Dust Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Washers

Minka Lavery ML 333 1 Light 9.25" Width Wall Washer ADA Wall Sconce Single Light 9.25" Width Wall Washer ADA Wall SconceFeatures:Alabaster Dust glass cone shaped shadeDesigned to cast light in an upward directionADA compliantSuitable for dry locationsSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120Dimmable: NoHeight: 12.25"Width: 9.25"Extension: 4"HCO: 3.25"Shade Height: 12"Shade Width: 9.38"Backplate Height: 5.88"Backplate Width: 4.63"Energy Star: NoADA: Yes Wall Washers Alabaster Dust