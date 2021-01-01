From shenzhen sunsky technology limited

MKS 220V 1200W 250ml Steam Mop Household High Temperature Steam Cleaner Electric Mop Sterilization Instrument, CN Plug

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Rated voltage/frequency: 220V/50 Hz Power: 1200W Water capacity: 250ml Working time: 12-25 minutes

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com