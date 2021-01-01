MKF Collection by Mia K. Women's Hobos Mustard - Mustard Croc-Embossed Areanna Hobo & Wristlet

Mustard Croc-Embossed Areanna Hobo & Wristlet. With its spaciously slouchy design and modern croc-embossed finish, this hobo effortlessly balances city-chic style with on-the-go functionality. A matching wristlet wallet keeps your cash and cards neatly organized and at the ready. Note: Alternate image is for reference and does not reflect actual color of this product.This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia FarrowIncludes hobo and wristlet (two pieces total)Hobo: 14'' W x 10.5'' H x 4'' DWristlet: 8'' W x 4'' H x 1.5'' D8'' shoulder dropMan-madeLinedZip closureHobo interior: one slip and one zip pocketHobo exterior: one zip pocketWallet: standard wallet pocketsMetal feetImported