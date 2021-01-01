From terzani
Mizu 15-Light Pendant Light by Terzani - Color: Yellow - Finish: Painted - (0R15SE8H1AT)
The Mizu 15-Light Pendant Light was designed by Nicolas Terzani, and is made in Italy. Inspired by the tranquil and mesmerizing light refractions created by water. Like water droplets, no two Mizu are alike, each crystal shape is unique and made meticulously by hand. Using only the clearest 24% lead crystal, Mizu perfectly emulates water's refraction of light, casting amazing patterns around the room, reminiscent of flowing water. Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1972, Terzani produces luxurious, contemporary lighting. Their products fuse traditional Italian craftsmanship with state of the art technology in distinctive designs that use quality materials. From the Etoile Large Suspension Light, evocative of constellations in the night sky, to smaller offerings like the floral-inspired Ortenzia LED Lamp, Terzani works with renowned designers like Nigel Coates and Maurizio Galante to create lighting designs that are eye-catching, innovative and artistic. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Yellow. Finish: White