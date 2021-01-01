Mixing Bowls With Lids For Kitchen - 26 PCS Stainless Steel Nesting Colorful Mixing Bowls Set For Baking,Mixing,Serving & Prepping,Size 7, 5.5, 5, 4,

1.Heavy gauge stainless steel,resist dents,cracks, stains,and never absorbs odors.2.Deeeper than standard bowl sets,allow for larger servings and don't worry about spatter.3.Each lid closely fit the bowls,keep your food fresh.4.Flat base design can increase stability.5.Seamlessly nest design perfect for space saving.7 SIZE STAINLESS STEEL MIXING BOWLS AND COLORS1 * Red Mixing Bowl-7QT, Diameter:12'', Deep: 5.5''1 * Blue Mixing Bowl-5.5QT, Diameter:11'', Depth: 5''1 * Pink Mixing Bowl-5QT, Diameter: 10'', Depth: 4.7''1 * Purple Mixing Bowl-4QT, Diameter:9.5'', Depth: 4.5''1 * Yellow Mixing Bowl-3QT, Diameter:8.6'', Depth: 4''1 * Green Mixing Bowl-2QT, Diameter: 7.8'', Depth: 3.7''1 * Orange Mixing Bowl-1.5QT, Diameter: 7'', Depth: 3.6''12 PIECE EXTRA VALUE COOKING ACCESSORIES6 * Stackable measuring spoons 1 * Spreader spatula 1 * Spatula1 * Spatula spoon1* Basting Brush1 * Egg whisk1 * Egg separator