From romeidata

Mixing Bowls, Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Set Of 5 With Lids For Kitchen, Nesting Metal Bowls For Baking Cooking Serving Prepping Food Storage, Salad

$98.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Top-Grade 304 Stainless Steel Bowls Set of 5

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com