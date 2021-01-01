From vans
Vans Mixed Up Fun Full Zip Hoodie
Add a stylish outer layer to your look with the soft and comfy Vans Mixed Up Fun Full Zip Hoodie, featuring a full zipper front closure, drawstring hood, long sleeves, side pockets, and Vans branding. Full zipper front closure. Attached drawstring hood. Vans branding graphics at the chest and sleeve. Long sleeves with banded cuffs. Two front pockets. Straight, banded hemline 60% cotton, 40% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Sleeve Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.