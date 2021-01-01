From johnston & murphy
Johnston & Murphy Mixed Shapes Print Shirt
Sharpen up your look with this Johnston Murphy Mixed Shapes Print Shirt that features a tailored fit and a mixed shape print on a cotton fabrication. Breathable dress shirt with a spread collar and long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Open chest pocket. Full button-up front. Shirttail hem. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Sleeve Length: 36 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.