From kirkland's

Mixed Seeded Eucalyptus Arrangement, 19 in.

$24.99
In stock
Buy at kirkland'shome

Description

Liven up any room in your house with our Mixed Seeded Eucalyptus Arrangement. You'll love how its artificial design and decorative planter look in your space! Arrangement measures 19H x 13 in. in diameter Crafted of artificial materials and ceramic Artificial seeded eucalyptus mix Comes arranged in a ceramic planter Planter features a two tone design Hues of green, white, and tan Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com