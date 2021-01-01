From cc christmas decor
15" Mixed Rose Wreath
Easily inject the Valentine's spirit into your home with this mixed roses wreath. It features blossoms trimmed with contrasting green leaves, branch sprigs and berries. This decorative piece features a collection of Rose blooms in various sizes and shapes with complimenting red color tones. A fun and attractive Valentine's decoration designed to brighten your day. Display on doors, walls and windows in indoor or covered outdoor locations. Features: Decorated Wreath with Mixed Roses & Skimmia. Rose flowers trimmed with leaves and berries on a foam base. Display on doors, walls and windows. Recommended for indoor use. Dimensions: 15" diameter . Material(s): Polyester/Plastic/Metal/FoamNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.