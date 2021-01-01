From mina lisa
Mina Lisa Mixed Lace Bodysuit in White. - size XS (also in S)
Advertisement
Mina Lisa Mixed Lace Bodysuit in White. - size XS (also in S) Mina Lisa Mixed Lace Bodysuit in White. - size XS (also in S) Self: 100% nylonTrim: 100% cotton. Made in China. Hand wash. Gusset snap button closure. Hidden back zipper closure. Adjustable crisscross shoulder straps. Sheer lace fabric. MLIS-WI16. MLACEB. Committed to handpicking luxurious high-end fabrics, MINA LISA by Aegean Apparel designs flattering and snug looks for more than just the bedroom. Challenging the status quo of fashion, MINA LISA believes loungewear and sleepwear pieces can be sweetly styled to look outstanding in every part of your day. Whether you're going on a local stay-cation or a trip to the grocery store, being comfortably stylish is always on trend. From soft satin pajamas to sexy lace lingerie, the MINA LISA girl can find cozy and contemporary pieces for her every mood. MINA LISA brings a unique touch to your everyday fit.