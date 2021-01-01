From sbc d cor
Mix Up Matte Peel and Stick Wallpaper Panel
Advertisement
Your walls deserve to have fun too! Our peel & stick removable, reusable wallpaper collections offer designer patterns in a vast array of color palettes to update and brighten all of your living spaces. Quick & easy to install, colorfast for easy cleaning and disinfecting. Custom made in the USA, and printed on natural fiber, non-woven designer matte paper with a pre-applied adhesive backing, allowing for high-quality applications with no residue or mess! Size: 2' W x 4' L