From pancake

Pancake Mix Protein Japanese Vegan Maker Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The pancake design is for vegan or breakfast makers who love to cook protein or keto pancake in a pan to eat them with syrup and batter. You love japanese pancake and mini waffle mix? Then you'll love this too! Pancakes and Pajamas 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com