From deconovo
Deconovo Mix & Match Grommet Top Teal Moroccan Print Thermal Insulated Room Darkening Tulle Lace White Sheer Curtains for Bedroom, 42x63 Inch, Yellow
QUALITY SET: The blackout curtains and the sheer panels are all made of 100 percent premium quality polyester. The combination of these 2 pairs of curtains creates a distinguished look to your decoration. You can hang them together or separately for different purposes. UNIQUE BLENDING: You can also let the sheer curtains stand on their own to let in a filtered sunlight and mild wind. These curtain panels serve in any occasion, they are hanged to be either functional or decorative. AFFORDABLE SET: The mix and match of the blackout curtains are thermal insulated, they act as temperature regulating curtains by keeping the heat out on hot days and keep the heat in on cold days. They provide warmth temperature anytime and the sheer panels embellish the set. PACKAGE CONTENT: There are 2 white curtain panels with Moroccan pattern and 2 white sheer panels per package, measuring 42W x 84L inch each. Grommets are 1. 6-inch in inner diameter and the exterior diameter is about 2. 4 inches. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: For convenience, these blackout curtains are machine washable. Wash below 86°F on gentle cycle. Do not bleach or tumble dry, low iron. Do not use fabric softener to protect the fabric.