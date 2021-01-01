From astro lighting
Mitsu Floor Lamp by Astro Lighting - Color: Brown - Finish: Matte - (5018045 | 1394037)
The Mitsu Floor Lamp from Astro Lighting is an ideal modern piece for lighting the home. Working with a range of home styles, this lamp features a minimalist silhouette full of gentle lines and clean surfaces. The rounded base extends a long and thin body that gracefully curves at the top toward an angled, drum-shaped shade. An integrated LED within the shade sends down an even and focused layer of light. Founded in 1997, Astro Lighting is a British company that produces modern lighting for international audiences. Their designs feature clean lines, quality materials and precise manufacturing. From the smooth, ribbon-like Sofia Wall Sconce to the minimalist Enna LED Floor Lamp, their creations are simple yet sophisticated, practical and engaging. Shape: Cone. Color: Brown.