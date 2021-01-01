From accord lighting
Miter Joint LED Pendant Light by Accord Lighting - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (274.18)
The Miter Joint LED Pendant Light from Accord Lighting is a clean, modern piece with a simple silhouette that works in a range of home styles. The large, square frame hangs from the ceiling by way of a series of thin wires attached to each corner. The frame is made of MDF with a natural wood veneer, and the center of the piece contains a layer of acrylic, which houses a single LED lamp that sends out an even layer of light. Known for its modern wooden luminaries, Accord Lighting is an award-winning brand best known for its forward-thinking custom designs and unmatched attention to detail. Based in Brazil, Accord Lighting produces custom fixtures that combine hand craftsmanship with the latest production technology. Notable Accord Lighting collections range from its Stecche Di Legno collection that features mid-century modern wooden table and floor lamps to its contemporary Clean line of fixtures that includes linear wood sconces and support multiple color temperatures. Shape: Square. Color: Brown. Finish: American Walnut