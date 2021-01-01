Mist Sleep Set Embroidered With Words By Charly Cox - M - Also in: S, L

""I am not yours to be beautiful for" With words by Charly Cox Featuring the poetic phrase I am not yours to be beautiful for by Charly Cox, embroidered on our classic silk cami and short set for our Female Voices Project. Timelessly understated and luxuriously smooth against the skin, the Noelle Wolf Mist Silk Camisole and Short is a modern classic set. Made from fine silk satin, it features adjustable straps, a v-neckline and a bias cut for a flexible fit. The shorts are lightweight, smooth and luxuriously uncomplicated and feature an elastic waistband and side split details.