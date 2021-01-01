From ebern designs
Missoula TV Stand for TVs up to 65"
Designed to accommodate TVs up to 65 inches and 60 pounds, this attention-getting modern stand provides your space with the perfect style update. When guests glance away from the big game or the latest blockbusters, they can feast their eyes on the cabinet doors’ geometric routing that creates the stand’s clean, contemporary aesthetic. Sleek, hidden Euro hinges and seamless handles let you open the doors to access height-adjustable shelving for games, movies, remotes, toys, and other living room essentials. Storage options also include an open media shelf where remote signals can easily reach cable boxes, receivers, gaming consoles, and other devices. Equally at home in laidback family rooms and more formal entertaining areas, this TV stand is sure to draw compliments each time you host. Color: Beige