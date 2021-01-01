Mission Beach Outdoor Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Troy Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (C6350)

The Mission Beach Outdoor Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Troy Lighting uses an open frame motif in hand-worked iron to create a minimalist aesthetic perfect for the modern exterior. Using an opal glass downlight diffuser, it targets light downward and emits an easygoing ambient glow. Ideal for outdoor sitting areas and covered patios, the Mission Beach offers an understated look to your home. California-based Troy Lighting was founded in 1963 with a focus on both indoor and outdoor lighting options. Best known for their playful, mid-century modern designs with an industrial edge, Troy Lighting seeks to use custom-made parts for each piece they produce. Their Andromeda 12 light pendant looks chic in a contemporary home while the Watson outdoor wall sconce is ideal for lighting communal outdoor spaces. Color: Black. Finish: Textured Black