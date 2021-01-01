Sunset Trading Mission Bay 5 Piece King Bedroom Set | Amish Brown Solid Wood | Panel Bed Dresser Mirror Chest Nightstand | Requires Box Spring

AMISH CONTEMPORARY WELL-MADE BEDROOM FURNITURE WITH EASY SET UP - King size bed (headboard, footboard, side rails and slats) with easy to follow instructions, then put your tools away, dresser, mirror, chest and nightstand are FULLY ASSEMBLED | Ideal to effortlessly make over your master suite or guestroom DURABLE SOLID WOOD DESIGN - Constructed from solid pine enhanced with oak wood veneer, hand rubbed with a stunning brown stain that highlights the beautiful grain pattern | Sealed with non-toxic, water based lacquer for a velvety matte finish protected from scratches and stains and safe for your living environment QUALITY IS IN THE DETAILS - Antique black oil rubbed metal hardware adds vintage flair | Solid wood tops supported by tiered molding, creates a sleek formal feeling | Back panels are flush, recessed, fitted and screwed AMPLE STURDY STORAGE SPACE - English dovetail front and back with corner blocks underneath create top quality drawers that can withstand everyday use and hold up to 50 pounds each | Soft closing drawers with built in stops have extra high sides so your clothes will not fall out | Full extension side mounted ball bearing drawer glides allow you to see everything in the back of your drawer SAFETY FEATURES – Anti-tip device to prevent from falling over | Dust panels on bottom drawers keep your belongings protected | Floor protectors for ease of movement and safeguard your wood, tile and stone | BED FEATURES: Open slat headboard adds height and creates an airy feeling | Adjustable levelers to keep your bed even and floors protected | Mattress and box spring required (not included) | Accommodates any thickness, standard king or double twin XL mattress, adjustable base and sleep number mattress KING BED DIMENSIONS: 57.5”H x 87”D x 83”W | Headboard: 57.5”H x 3.5”D x 83”W | Top to bottom of headboard (not including legs): 32” | Footboard: 30”H x 3.5”D x 83”W | Clearance under headboard: 8”H x 57.5”W, footboard: 5”H | Side rails: 10”H x 80.5”D x 1”W, top to floor: 18”H, clearance under rails: 8”H | Top of slats to top of side rails: 6”H | Bottom of slats to floor: 11”H | Top of frame slats to bottom of headboard: 13”H | Distance between 4 slats: 20” | Center support legs (2) | Interior area for mattress: 80.5”D x 76”W | Feet: 2”W | Weight 152 lbs. DRESSER: 38”H x 18”D x 66”W | Top drawers (3): 3”H x 12.5 ”D x 16.5”W | Bottom drawers (6): 5”H x 12.5”D x 26.5 ”W | Top thickness with molding: 1.5” | Handles: 3“W | Feet: 4”H x 1.5”D x 1.5”W | Between feet, front: 4”H x 60”W, side: 12.5”W | Weight: 176 lbs. | MIRROR: 45”H x 1”D x 49”W | Mirror glass: 29”H x 42”W | Frame top: 3.5”H x 3”D x 3”W, sides: 45”H x 1”D x 4”W, bottom: 4”H x 1”D x 49”W | Weight: 46 lbs. CHEST: 56”H x 18”D x 39”W | Faux split top drawer (1): 3”H x 12.5”D x 29.5”W | Bottom drawers (5): 5”H x 12.5”D x 29.5”W | Top thickness with molding: 1.5” | Handles: 3“W | Feet: 4”H x 1.5”D/W | Between feet, front: 4.5”H x 32.5”W, side: 12.5”W | Weight: 155 lbs. NIGHTSTAND: 30”H x 17”D x 30”W | Faux split top drawer: 3”H x 12.5 ”D x 21”W | Bottom drawers (2): 5”H x 12.5”D x 21”W | Top thickness with molding: 1.5”H | Handles: 3”W | Feet: 4”H x 1.5”D/W; Between feet, front: 4.5”H x 24”W, side: 12”W | Weight: 52 lbs.