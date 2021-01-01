From holland bar stool
Misha Swivel Bar & Counter Stool
Advertisement
Customize your very own bar stool with the help of this manufacturer! This swivel bar stool has a contemporary design. The frame is made from commercial quality steel that is strong and durable and is powder-coated to ensure a long-lasting, rich finish. The wood seats are made of hardwood that is dished for comfort. Underneath this is a highly-dense foam to provide maximum support. The framework itself is very sturdy, using only solid mig welds ensuring the integrity of the structure. You can't find a higher quality stool on the market. If you are going to finish your bar or dining area - do it right. Upholstery: Black Vinyl, Finish: Anodized Nickel, Seat Height: Bar Stool (30" Seat Height)