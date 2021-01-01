From stance
Artful arrangement. Seek the beauty of nature, and the comfort of the Stance Mirth. Blooming flowers grace the classic crew cut while a perfectly padded medium cushion keep your feet comfortable in a soft and supple poly blend. Crew fit offers a classic sock height that hits the mid-point of your lower leg. Medium cushioning throughout offers a more secure fit that offers great impact protection and a comfortable fit. Made with modern, durable polyester that'll help keep your feet dry and keep your socks looking as amazing as you are. 52% polyester, 42% combed cotton, 4% nylon, 2% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported.