Galvan Mirrored Bustier Dress
RSVP in a shimmering midi dress with sequins and a dramatic open back. V-neck Spaghetti straps Concealed back zipper Back boning V-back Back slit Polyester Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 42.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Designed by women for women, Galvan was launched in London in 2014 with a mission to fulfill the need for clean, cool and pared-down occasion wear. Since its inception, the brand has expanded its offering to include a full line of chic and versatile ready-to-wear, including resort wear, separates and knits. Dress Collections - Contemporary Evening > Galvan > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Galvan. Color: Midnight. Size: 4.