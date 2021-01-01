From kirkland's
Gold Mirror Top Nesting Accent Tables, Set of 2
When it comes to great accent table looks, two is always better than one. The Gold Mirror Top Nesting Accent Tables are just the thing that will make your modern living space stand out from the rest. Set includes two (2) tables Large table measures 18L x 12W x 24H in. Small table measures 20L x 14W x 25.3H in. Crafted of metal and glass Hues of gold Nesting design No assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.